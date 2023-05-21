DECHERD, Tenn. (WKRN) — While responding to a potential weekend burglary in Decherd, authorities ended up arresting a man who allegedly had drugs and weapons in his possession.

The Decherd Police Department said it got a call about a possible burglary in progress in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Sunday, May 21.

When Officer Patrick Chambers, Officer Dustin Cook, and K-9 Officer Freyja arrived at the home, not only did they find both the doors open, but they also discovered 62-year-old James Stephens of Hillsboro, inside the residence, according to officials.

When Cook detained Stephens, he reportedly spotted a knife on his person.

In addition, authorities said Chambers noticed a bulge in Stephens’ pocket, but when the officer asked what it was, Stephens allegedly claimed he didn’t know.

According to the department, the officers “conducted a safety pat down” of Stephens and retrieved the unknown object from his pocket, which turned out to be a white container with a large amount of a blue substance that appeared to be pure fentanyl in one baggie, as well as a small amount of a white crystalline substance in another baggie.

After checking out the area where they found Stephens, Cook and Chambers reportedly discovered a small .25 caliber pistol.

Officials said the suspected fentanyl weighed 6.8 grams while the suspected methamphetamine weighed 0.6 grams.

According to police, Stephens was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.