DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Decaturville man has been arrested following an investigation into several structure fires that occurred in the area.

On Sunday morning, special agent fire investigators with the TBI joined the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in investigating two business fires and a house fire that had occurred.

Officials say the two business fires were reported in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street and the house fire happened along East White Oak Street.

After investigating, authorities determined that the fires had been intentionally set by Kris Leslie Warner, 64, of Decaturville.

TBI agents obtained warrants for Warner’s arrest charging him with four counts of burglary and three counts of arson.

Warner was taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.