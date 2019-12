CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN)– Attorneys for 53-year-old “Lee Hall” made the request over a possible bias of a juror who helped hand down his death sentence back in 1991.

They say one of the twelve people deciding his fate failed to disclose she had been raped and abused by her ex-husband.

This request comes after a Tennessee Judge said the convicted murderer failed to prove the juror was prejudiced against him.

Hall was convicted of killing and burning his estranged girlfriend in Chattanooga.