Death row inmate Nicholas Sutton selects last meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Death row inmate Nicholas Sutton, who was charged in the death of fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, has chosen his last meal as fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream.
Sutton will receive his final meal on Thursday ahead of his scheduled execution.
Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for fatally stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep at the Morgan County Correctional Facility after a confrontation over a drug deal.
The condemned inmate was 23 years old at the time and already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old. He had also been convicted of murdering Charles Almon and John Large in North Carolina when he was 18.
Sutton has chosen the electric chair as his method of execution. His execution is set for Feb. 20 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.