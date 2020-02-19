Death row inmate Nicholas Sutton selects last meal

FILE – This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Nicholas Sutton. Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton has chosen to die by the electric chair, making him the fifth inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state’s preferred execution method of lethal injection. Sutton, sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep after a confrontation over a drug deal, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Death row inmate Nicholas Sutton, who was charged in the death of fatally stabbing a fellow inmate in 1985, has chosen his last meal as fried pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream.

Sutton will receive his final meal on Thursday ahead of his scheduled execution.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for fatally stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep at the Morgan County Correctional Facility after a confrontation over a drug deal.

The condemned inmate was 23 years old at the time and already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old. He had also been convicted of murdering Charles Almon and John Large in North Carolina when he was 18.

Sutton has chosen the electric chair as his method of execution. His execution is set for Feb. 20 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.