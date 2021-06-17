Death penalty still on the table for man accused of killing Dickson County Sergeant

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man facing first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker may face the death penalty.

Attorneys for Steven Wiggins fought Thursday to get the death penalty dropped and District Attorney General Ray Crouch removed from the case, pointing to a conflict of interest.

Wiggins appeared via Zoom before the court as Sgt. Daniel Baker’s widow Lisa and his mother Melissa sat in the Dickson County courtroom.

The attorneys showed Judge David Wolfe Facebook posts and photos from DA Crouch, saying they show bias toward the Baker family and law enforcement.

However, Judge Wolfe swiftly denied the motions, making the call in less than an hour.

“I don’t believe that anything that has been demonstrated to this court demonstrates that there has been an adequate bias on the part of the District Attorney General that would require this court to disqualify him,” Judge Wolfe told the courtroom. “The decision to seek the death penalty and the indictment for the crimes against Mr. Wiggins was made prior to any evidence of any sort of relationship between Mr. Crouch and Mrs. Baker. Based upon these findings, the court is of the opinion that the motion to disqualify, the motion to strike the notice of death, and the motion to dismiss the indictment should be and are hereby denied.”

Wiggins is accused of shooting Sergeant Baker in May of 2018. Now more than three years later, his day in court and fate are coming.

The trial has been pushed back for a number of reasons, including COVID-19, all of which has been trying for Sergeant Baker’s family.

Lisa said before, “victim rights are a joke.” On Thursday in court, she talked about their little girl Meredith who is nearly five years old now.

Wiggins’ trial is set to begin on July 26, but we will be back in court later this month for some additional pre-trail motion hearings.