SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelbyville police said Patricia Sylvester admitted to killing her 11-year-old son, Esteban, and attempted to kill her 4-year-old son.

Now behind bars, Sylvester’s family is worried about her mental health.

“She is very deep in depression; she needs to be evaluated for her mental state,” said Joyce Sylvester, Patricia’s mom.

Joyce also said her daughter has been depressed for years and she doesn’t know why she wasn’t getting help.

Patricia’s court hearing has been pushed to Sept. 12 in order to include results from her mental health evaluation, according to the clerk of court.

However, if it is found that Patricia’s mother is correct that her daughter is struggling with severe depression, she is not alone.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 37.3% of Tennessee adults reported to have symptoms of anxiety or depression during a February 2023 survey. The group also found that there are only enough mental health professionals in the state to meet about 16% of mental health needs.

“I do know that our kids and our adults in this community have lacked the resources to get mental health services,” said Bedford County Director of Schools Dr. Tammy Garrett. “Our kids in Tennessee need access, especially in rural areas like ours.”

Esteban attended Bedford County Schools from the time he was in kindergarten.

Garrett explained that during the summer months, some kids and families have access to even fewer resources.

“The school’s the safe place, and when we have these situations, particularly when school is not in session yet, to know that the kids don’t have us to rely on in their safe place…it kind of makes your heart hurt for this kid,” she said.

Centerstone works with schools and counties across Tennessee to provide mental health services and does have a facility in Bedford County.

Clinical Supervisor Dan Mansfield said that rural communities like Shelbyville can present unique challenges for providers.

“There certainly seems to be more clients and a greater need,” Mansfield said. “Pairing that with vacancies in certain areas does make it difficult.

Mansfield explained rural communities are sometimes more spread out, have less access to public transportation and taxis, and often have limited internet access.

“There are times where we have to get really creative to meet the needs of our community, but we are up to the challenge,” he said.

Centerstone has a number people can call if they want to seek professional help.

In addition, if you or anyone you know is having suicidal or homicidal thoughts, a professional is always available by calling or texting 988.