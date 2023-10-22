WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two days after Middle Tennessee authorities started searching for a missing teenager, they announced he was found dead in Mississippi.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office originally posted about the missing 17-year-old, Hunter Carroll, on Friday, Oct. 20.

Officials did not share any details about the circumstances surrounding Carroll’s disappearance, but they did say he was possibly driving a red 1992 Chevy pickup with aluminum wheels.

Then, during the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 22, Wayne County authorities said the police department in Saltillo, Mississippi, told them Carroll had been located and a death investigation was underway.

“Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy,” the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Meanwhile, Wayne County High School posted the following statement on Facebook Sunday afternoon:

WCHS Wildcat Nation is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Senior, Hunter Carroll. Hunter was loved by all. He had a smile and personality that was contagious. With a heavy heart, we would like to express our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Hunter. We ask that you please keep Hunter’s family, classmates, and WCHS in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

No additional information has been released about the investigation into Carroll’s death.