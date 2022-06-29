WEST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found on the side of a road in West Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of River Road Pike near Gower Road at 8 a.m. after receiving reports regarding a man who was found bleeding along the roadway.

Metro police told a News 2 crew on scene that the victim had multiple puncture wounds and it remains unknown at this time if he died along the roadway or at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials say the man had no identification and it is believed he was fatally shot at this time.

No other information was immediately released.