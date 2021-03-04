Death investigation underway after body found south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man’s body was found just south of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a body located on Lewis Street, off Lafayette Street.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the body of a man, possibly in his 30s, lying in a yard, according to Metro police. The department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation but the death is not considered a homicide, yet.

Metro police said an autopsy will be performed within a few days.

No additional information was immediately released.

Metro police also responded earlier in the morning to another body found a little more than a mile away on Cannery Row. Officers said the person was discovered around 4 a.m. inside of a burning dumpster.