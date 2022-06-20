GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle outside a Goodlettsville motel early Monday morning.

Goodlettsville police reported to Mason’s Motel in the 900 block of Old Dickerson Pike in response to a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the motel’s parking lot.

An officer told a News 2 crew on scene that it appears the man died of natural causes and foul play is not suspected at this time. The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.