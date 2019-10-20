Death investigation underway after body found in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a yard Sunday.

According to Smokey Barn News, the body was discovered in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Woodland Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials told Smokey Barn News that the body is of a man estimated to be in his mid-20s.

Springfield Police Chief Jason Head told SBN that they have already developed some persons of interest and there is not likely a danger to the community.

The cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be performed on the body

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar