Death investigation underway after body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a yard Sunday.

According to Smokey Barn News, the body was discovered in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Woodland Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials told Smokey Barn News that the body is of a man estimated to be in his mid-20s.

Springfield Police Chief Jason Head told SBN that they have already developed some persons of interest and there is not likely a danger to the community.

The cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be performed on the body