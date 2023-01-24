PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burning home in Henry County on Monday.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and fire personnel with the Cottage Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Old Blake School Road to respond to a fire.

Once on scene, crews observed heavy smoke and flames coming from a home. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, while crews were working to extinguish the fire, they discovered a body inside the home.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the TBI and district attorney’s office in conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-641-0250.