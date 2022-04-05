ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway in Antioch after a body was found along Murfreesboro Pike early Tuesday morning.

Metro police reported the body was found near the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Murfreesboro Pike just after midnight.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the death and to identify the deceased individual.

No other information was immediately released.