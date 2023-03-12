WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway in White County after two men were found dead Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told News 2 that special agents responded to Country Club Road just before 7 a.m. to respond to reports of a man that was found dead outside of a home.

At the scene, TBI agents reportedly located a deceased man outside of a home and another man was found deceased inside the home next door.

According to the TBI, the identifies of the deceased men are not being released until their families are notified.

The investigation into the deaths remain ongoing. TBI officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately released.