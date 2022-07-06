RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has been detained after a deadly shooting Wednesday in Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting call at around 2 p.m. on Panther Creek Road. They found the victim on scene and one person has since been detained.
Crime scene detectives are currently gathering evidence at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.