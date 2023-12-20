LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in La Vergne are investigating after at least one person was killed in an RV fire early Wednesday morning.

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department posted on Facebook at approximately 5:19 a.m. stating that crews were on the scene of a “fatal recreational vehicle fire on Jane Ann Street.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Fire officials reported the flames have since been extinguished and investigators are working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed. Additional details were not immediately released.