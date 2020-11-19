Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Lebanon Pike Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened in the 1900 block of Lebanon Pike. A pedestrian was picking up traffic cones near a construction site when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Metro Police tells News 2 that the incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Two cars were involved in the accident, and at least one other person was injured.

Traffic is being diverted onto Briley Parkway as the inbound lanes of Lebanon Pike are closed.

Fatal collision now being worked at 1901 Lebanon Pike. The inbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Briley Parkway. The victim is a pedestrian who was picking up traffic cones near a construction project when he was hit by a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/478RUhFWPI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2020