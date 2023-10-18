MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people have died in a fire that sparked at a home overnight in Millersville, according to officials.

Our news partners at Smokey Barn News reported that the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Flat Ridge Road near Highway 31 just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Fire officials at the scene said the home was “fully involved” once crews arrived. At the scene, Fire Chief Joe Williams with the White House Community Volunteer Department told Smokey Barn News that two people were found dead inside the home.

Several fire departments responded to the home to help extinguish the blaze. A News 2 crew at the scene also saw the TBI arson team investigating.

No additional details were immediately released. News 2 has a crew on scene to learn more.