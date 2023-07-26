WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials released body camera footage capturing the moments before a deadly officer-involved shooting in Franklin Monday night.

Franklin officers responded to a welfare check call at around 6:15 p.m. at the Artessa Apartments in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. A woman called for help and said her ex-boyfriend was threatening suicide and had a gun, according to Franklin police.

In a Wednesday news release provided alongside the footage, the police department said three officers responded. The TBI reported when officers arrived, they spoke with the man, 37-year-old Steven Lawrence Tropia, through the door and tried to get him out of the apartment.

The body camera footage shows the moments where officers were speaking with Tropia, up until the shooting. As they talked to Tropia, the officers said he confirmed he had a gun, and told them he “had quarreled with his girlfriend.”

The officers continued to speak with him for almost 15 minutes from behind the door and asked him several times if he would come out of his apartment unarmed, while also trying to “assure him they just wanted to help him,” according to the police department.

Tropia eventually came outside with a handgun that officers said was pointed directly at them. Franklin police said Officer Brigham VanHook then “responded in self-defense.” Officers immediately rendered aid and Tropia was taken to a Nashville hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident. Officer VanHook has been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy, pending a thorough, independent investigation by the TBI.