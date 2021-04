RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 westbound at mile marker 95 near Murfreesboro Highway is closed due to a deadly crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two passenger cars were involved and one person has since died.

(Source: TDOT SmartWay)

TDOT says the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 3 p.m. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes as the interstate remains closed.