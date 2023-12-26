FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of I-65 in Franklin early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near I-840 on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Franklin Police Department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — alerting motorists about the crash, stating the interstate would be closed “at 840 for unknown amount of time due to a fatality.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash, according to Franklin police.

Additional details were not immediately released. News 2 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.