COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 is closed Thursday morning due to a deadly crash.

Around 9 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville stated the interstate was closed at mile marker 254 as officials worked to clear the area. Traffic is being diverted at exit 258.

Authorities stated that the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

No additional information was immediately released.