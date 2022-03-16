SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 40 eastbound in Smith County is closed due to a deadly crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a passenger car ran underneath a tractor trailer as the truck was slowing down from a previous crash.

The interstate is shut down at mile marker 254. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 70.

Traffic is backed up for miles, extending all the way back into Wilson County.

Wilson County EMA says the interstate is expected to be cleared at around 10 p.m.

