Deadly crash closes I-24 westbound near New Salem Road in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash has Interstate 24 westbound in Rutherford County shut down.

TDOT says the crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and happened on I-24 westbound near New Salem Road in Murfreesboro. All westbound lanes are closed while the eastbound side is affected with rubbernecking delays.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash involves two tractor trailers. The two trucks were traveling west on I-24 when one ran off the right side of the roadway, hitting an overhead sign.

The sign then fell into the path of another other truck, causing the driver to lose control and overturn, traveling off the right side of the road, coming to rest on its right side. The driver who lost control and overturned has died.

No other information was released.