WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-65 South in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-65 South near the I-840 exit. Traffic at one point was down to one lane as authorities worked to clear the crash.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.