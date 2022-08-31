HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.

According to the Henry’s County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred Monday night inside a camper on Bull Durham Road.

Officials say Virginia Knot, 86, who lived in the camper, was injured in the fire and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Knott died from her injuries early Wednesday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the blaze. At this time, officials believe the fire was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

No other information was immediately released.