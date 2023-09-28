LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Lincoln County is racing to find forever homes for more than a dozen dogs during its three-day Adopt-A-Thon.

The organization said, due to funding, it would no longer double as the county’s animal control at the end of the month. County leaders, in turn, reportedly told humane society officials they needed to be out of their government-owned building at that time.

As a result, the shelter said its staff is scrambling to find families for a number of dogs — all of whom are fixed, microchipped, and up to date on their vaccines — by Sunday, Oct. 1.

“You can see all of our currently available pets on our website, humanesocietylc.com, or on our Facebook, we have a post with all 16 adorable faces,” Rini Tyler, a board member from the Humane Society of Lincoln County, told News 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 27. “And they are all dogs. It just kind of worked out that that was who was last to go, and everybody is just a wonderful animal, every one of them.”

As of this writing, one of the 16 dogs photographed below has been adopted, and two are already on hold, Tyler said.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Lincoln County)

After they leave the government-owned building in the next few days, humane society officials said they will be shifting to an all-foster model to house the animals they bring in. The next step involves raising money for their own building in hopes of working together with Lincoln County’s animal control.

“It’s an emergency service really, including, you know, hoarding cases, you have dangerous animals, you have animals that are in extreme neglect — like severe need that need to have emergency intake — and we really encourage our local government to continue offering animal control services if at all possible, because it’s absolutely necessary,” Tyler added.

The Humane Society of Lincoln County is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28; Friday, Sept. 29; and Saturday, Sept. 30 in order to find homes for the 13 remaining dogs.

According to Tyler, all adoption fees have been covered by sponsors, so you can adopt any of these animals for $0.

If you’re interested in welcoming one of these precious pooches into your home, you can visit the humane society at 1718 Pulaski Highway in Fayetteville, call the facility at 931-433-3726, or follow these links to learn more about adopting or fostering a shelter pet.