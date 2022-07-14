COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman dies in a suspicious Columbia house fire overnight and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in locating a car missing from that home.

According to the TBI, a 2009 Honda Accord, blue in color, with an Autism Awareness license tag AS 7684 is missing from the home where it belongs. Investigators say the car is missing a front bumper.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.

According to fire investigators, the fire on 101 Paul Craft Street was reported just after 10 pm Wednesday night.

That’s when neighbors rushed to the home, kicking in the door and smashing windows, trying to gain entry to warn residents to get out.

Tae Fleming has two children, ages 2 and 5. Fearful that children were trapped in the home, she picked up a pink child’s bike and smashed a window to scream for anyone inside to get out.

“My adrenaline was rushing so bad. I was in a different mode. If there were kids in that house I was not letting anything happen to them.”

Around the same time, Tae’s uncle, Que Fleming, and a teenage girl were in the back of the house. Que says he kicked in the door, and the two yelled and searched for people to warn them to get out. “I’m yelling, who is in here. to see if kids are in there.”

Tae Fleming says she listened for signs of life. She didn’t see flames, but the house was filled with smoke.

“The only reason I didn’t continue to go into the house, there were already two people in there, and one of the little girls, she came busting out the front door, choking, because she came from the back, and that’s why I didn’t go in because they said nobody was in there.”

Fire crews quickly arrive and extinguished the blaze contained in a bedroom. That’s when fire investigators discovered the body of a woman.

The name has not yet been released, but Tae Fleming says she’s afraid she knows who the victim is.

“I think I do know. I hope that it was not her, but I’m pretty sure I know, I think the brother identified her last night, he was pretty upset, he ran in there, into the crime scene, and he had to be restrained, and I understand that you are identifying your little sister like I understand that.”

Besides the deceased woman, fire investigators told News 2 that a dog was also killed in the fire.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you have any information or know where that blue Honda Accord with the Autism Awareness tag AS 7684 call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).