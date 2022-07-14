NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several agencies responded to a deadly fire late Wednesday night in Columbia, prompting an investigation.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, officials responded to the structure fire on Paul Craft Street at 10 p.m. During a search, firefighters reportedly found a woman deceased inside the home.

The Columbia Police Department and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

No additional details were released on the incident.