DCSO employee arrested on aggravated sexual battery, on administrative leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) employee was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual battery, according to DCSO Chief of Staff.

Officials said 42-year-old Michael T. Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Saturday.

Hunter has worked at the DCSO for 15 years and is a prisoner processor at the Downtown Detention Center booking room.

He is on administrative leave. His bond is set at $100,000 dollars.

Michael T. Hunter, Courtesy: DCSO

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.