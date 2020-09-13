DCSO employee arrested on aggravated sexual battery, on administrative leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) employee was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual battery, according to DCSO Chief of Staff.
Officials said 42-year-old Michael T. Hunter was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Saturday.
Hunter has worked at the DCSO for 15 years and is a prisoner processor at the Downtown Detention Center booking room.
He is on administrative leave. His bond is set at $100,000 dollars.
