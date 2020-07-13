DCSO: 84 inmates, 27 employees testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials told News 2 84 inmates are currently testing positive for COVID-19.

Another 208 inmates have recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 257 inmates on restriction.

Officials said 27 DCSO employees are now testing positive for the virus and 21 have recovered.

The total inmate population is 1,150.

There are 978 males and 172 females.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)