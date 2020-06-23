coronavirus

DCSO: 48 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Southwest Nashville facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said 48 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Developmental Center on Harding Place.

On Monday, officials reported 1 inmate testing positive and 103 on housing restriction.

The 48 inmates who tested positive were a part of the restricted numbers reported on Monday and have been in medical isolation since June 15.

Officials said due to this cluster, they will be testing all 502 inmates and about 100 staff members at CDM beginning Wednesday.

