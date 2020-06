NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said one inmate and four of their employees are currently testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of inmates on restriction is 103.

Authorities said 22 inmates and 11 employees have recovered from the virus. The total inmate population is 1,126.

