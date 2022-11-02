NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Each year, before we turn back our clocks an hour, the long-standing daylight saving debate comes up about whether the time change should be permanent or not.

Dr. John Vile, a political science professor and Dean of the University Honors College at Middle Tennessee State University, said this year is no different. “It doesn’t appear right now as though there is enough political will or consensus in the House of Representatives for it to be adopted.”

In March, the Senate unanimously voted in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight saving time permanent year-round beginning in 2023, for all states except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. If passed, the bill would continue to observe year-round standard time.

“But, it did not get action in the House and many people think [the bill’s] moment passed. Its current chances don’t particularly appear very good,” said Dr. Vile.

Dr. Vile said many people are now confused over the bill, and believe this is the end of daylight saving time for good.

“People got a little ahead of themselves in thinking ‘well if it did that well in the Senate, then surely it’s going to be a no-brainer in the House.’ It turns out it wasn’t. We have a bicameral legislature, and even there, my understanding is President Biden has not taken a specific stance as to whether he would veto this, or whether he would accept it if it were adopted. So I think the confusion is actually fairly well placed,” Dr. Vile said.

Daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 6.