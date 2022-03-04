NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are now into the month of March, and Daylight Saving Time begins next weekend at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

That’s when we “spring forward,” setting our clocks ahead one hour and likely losing an hour of sleep, but the American Heart Association says there are some possible medical consequences to that.

“We are seeing that hospitalizations due to atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat, go up right after Daylight Saving Time shifts,” explained Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee. “Heart attack rates go up right after, as well as stroke. So, that is a sign to us that we need to be careful over that weekend, and don’t let yourself lose that hour of sleep. Make sure that we are prioritizing good rest and that we are thinking about our heart health going into the clocks changing.”

But there are some changes you can make this coming week in advance of the time change.

“We’ve got to also think about changing our circadian rhythms,” Thornhill said. “Think about winding down a little earlier in the day. That may not be what you want to hear. You may want to stay up later, but we are recommending that you think about a little more rest going into it,” Thornhill said.

And caffeine does not help with that.

“Make sure that you are not compensating with extra coffee,” Thornhill warned. “You know, you’re still experiencing that caffeine in your system for like six or seven hours after that last cup of coffee. Good sleep and good rest is a critical part of heart health. We’re always thinking about eating better and exercising more and managing our stress, but good sleep is critical to all those things and when we are in good health, we’re going to be our best selves.”

So next weekend through the following week, try not to lose that hour of sleep.