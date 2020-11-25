Day before Thanksgiving remains popular for pizza deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thanksgiving is time for turkey and all the trimmings but the day before is becoming widely known for pizza.

Thanksgiving eve (not an official holiday) is one of the busiest pizza delivery days of the entire year.

According to Domino’s, New Year’s Eve is the top day for pizza, followed by Halloween, Super Bowl Sunday, the day before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

While you’re gearing up for Thanksgiving, Nashville-area Domino’s franchisees are prepared for an onslaught of orders.

“It takes a lot of training, preparation, focus, energy, hustle for one of the busiest delivery days of the year for us. We obviously have to staff up and we have to order heavier for all of the materials that go into the making of the product as well,” explained Mike Saigh, Director of Operations.

Pepperoni and cheese pizzas remain the most popular orders.

Saigh told News 2 business has not dropped off in 2020 and they are looking to hire 100 to 200 more employees locally to help keep up with the growth.