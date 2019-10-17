Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: ‘Sweetwater Haunts’ in LaVergne

LaVergne, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for something scary, fun, and free to do during the Halloween season? Come visit Sweetwater Haunts in LaVergne where it is kid-friendly and adult scary.

“The reason why we put this together is that our kids, growing up, they always wanted to have something going”, explained Eric Greene, of Sweetwater Haunts. “And our oldest, he came and said that he wanted to make a haunted house. So I got with my neighbor, Jay and we came together. And this is what we got”.

Neighbor and partner Jay Collins explained, “We built a haunted house that grew from last year. Now it’s even bigger”.

Just last Saturday evening they had about 95 visitors, so they decided that they would try to use this newfound popularity to help out Second Harvest Food Bank. So they are asking visitors to bring non-perishable food items.

And get ready to be scared by all the classic characters!

“We’ve got Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Killer Clowns, The Nun, we’ve got the Grim Reaper, the original”, warned Greene.

You can check out their Facebook Page for more.