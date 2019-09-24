Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Lucky Ladd Farms

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the 11th year in a row, Lucky Ladd Farms is celebrating its Harvest Time Experience.

It’s now open for kids and adults to experience over fifty attractions ranging from activities and rides over acres of playgrounds to their popular petting zoo.

Lucky Ladd Farms owner Amy Ladd explained, “So, always this time of the year wagon rides are super popular. We have Tennessee’s largest petting farm, mega-slides, probably the number two activity they love to do when they are out here, kids trains, just acres of playgrounds. We call it good old fashioned fun”.

Lucky Ladd Farms Petting Zoo

Lucky Ladd Farms Slide

“Circle of Life” Lion King Corn Maze

One of the more popular attractions is their intricately designed corn maze, with this year’s theme “The Lion King”.

I asked my kids, ‘what do you think should be in the maze this year’? Ladd explained. “We let them choose the theme. And they chose an homage to The Lion King. So we call it ‘The Circle of Life’. You’re going to see Simba and Mufasa in the maze and you are going to venture through the jungle with them.”

“We also have what we call the ‘Maze Master Challenge’ which are six hidden checkpoints throughout the maze. And you can find Simba and his friends hidden throughout the maze. And if you get to all of them at the end of the season you have the chance to win an iPad”.

To learn more about Lucky Ladd Farms, their attractions, their hours, ticket information, and booking field trips visit their website here.