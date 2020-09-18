Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Fox Ferry Farm

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that we have a real taste of fall in the air, you may be thinking about decorating your home, your patio, or your front yard with some fall decorations.

Fox Ferry Farm has just about anything you could imagine.

“We’ve got hundreds of mums, we’ve got pumpkins, all kinds of gourds, and just all great fall festival things,” explained Kevin Early, owner of Fox Ferry Farm. “And we just enjoy giving back to our community and having people just come out and visit us here on the farm.”

“One of the great things to do with fall decorations is decorating your porch,” said Early. You can do a porch decoration, maybe a decoration inside your house. Of course, the Jack-O’-Lanterns are a big thing too, because of Halloween coming up here real shortly.”

“So you can come to Fox Ferry Farm and you can get a pumpkin. You can get a pumpkin from a real small one to a huge one. We have some of them almost 80 pounds, big pumpkins!”

Fox Ferry Farm is located in the rural south side of Mount Juliet, and open Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the season.

If you want more information, go to their Fox Ferry Farm Facebook Page or visit their Fox Ferry Farm website.