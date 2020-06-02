Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reports 1 inmate testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials told News 2 that one inmate is currently testing positive for COVID-19 and 21 have recovered.

As of now, they said 108 inmates are on restriction. In addition, one employee is currently testing positive and eight have returned to work thus far.

The population in the jail is 1,178, which includes 1,006 male inmates and 172 female inmates who returned to DCSO custody at the Correctional Development Center-Female Friday.

