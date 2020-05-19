Davidson County Sheriff’s Office provides update on cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Chief of Staff of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office provided News 2 with an update on their cases of COVID-19.

They said a total of 21 inmates tested positive for the virus. Of those, two are currently testing positive and 19 have recovered.

Thirty inmates, including the two positive cases are on COVID restriction.

In addition, nine employees have tested positive, and six of those staffers have returned to work.

The current overall jail population is 953.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.