Davidson County Register of Deeds offers new fraud protection tool

As more businesses and people invest in Nashville, so does the potential for fraud.

There’s now a new tool from the Davidson County Register of Deeds to helps folks fight back.

The new program is a free service for business and property owners.

It creates an alert system to notify folks of possible fraudulent activity.

According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud are among the fastest-growing crimes in the country.

To sign up, business or home owners register their property/properties online to sign up for alerts attached to their name and or specific address.

When any document is recorded that matches what’s registered, owners will be notified immediately by email.

Karen Johnson, Davidson County Register of Deeds, said the service will become vitial in an ever-growing Nashville.

“With this economic boom, those most vulnerable are at-risk of losing their property and we don’t want to become known as the city where our senior citizens and those who aren’t yet experiencing economic boom somehow slip through the cracks,” said Johnson.

The program does monitoring 24/7 and is of no cost to tax payers because it’s a customized feature using an existing web system within the county.

Johnson said eventually, phone alerts will be available on an app.

To sign up, go to:

Davidsoncorecords.com or Nashville.org/rod