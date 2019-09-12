Davidson County inmate back in custody after failing to return from work release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old inmate who failed to return to the Davidson County Male Correctional Development Center last week following work release was taken back into custody Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, Cedric Taylor was allowed to leave the facility around 4:30 a.m. on September 6 and was expected to return by 6 p.m. By the morning of September 7, Taylor was still gone, so a warrant was issued for his arrest on an escape charge.

Taylor was taken back into custody Wednesday, but no information was immediately released about his re-arrest.

Court records show Taylor was jailed on an assault charge from 2018. He has multiple previous charges for driving on a revoked license.

His bond on the escape charge was set at $10,000.