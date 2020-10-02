Davidson County General Session Recovery Court makes history with record number of graduates

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, The Davidson County General Sessions Recovery Court celebrated a record number of graduates, with a record class of 14.

The ceremony was held at the Nashville Recovery Center in West Nashville. Judge Gale Robinson presented certificates of completion to everyone. Robinson says this class saved taxpayers $536,000 in incarceration fees.

The class is the second to graduate under COVID-19 restrictions. Two drug-free babies were born to participants of the program.





Recovery Court accepts candidates who can be supervised under bond conditions prior to any conviction. After they complete Recovery Court, their open charges are able to be dismissed or otherwise disposed of at the District Attorney’s Office discretion.

To complete Recovery Court, participants must complete five program phases with a supervision period of about 18 months. Participants must meet with their probation officer at least once a month. The program offers free services to participants while they are under court supervision for criminal offenses.

