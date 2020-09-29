Davidson County Election Commission hires former Tenn. Supreme Court Judge as attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Election Commission has officially hired former Tennessee Supreme Court Judge, Bill Koch, to represent them as they work to potentially file a lawsuit to stop a special election in December.

Koch also recommended Junaid Odubeko, of the Bradley law firm in Nashville, to be hired as co-counsel. Both lawyers will reduce their fees “in the interest of taxpayers.” The fees will be factored into the commission’s budget.

On Tuesday morning, commissioners met with their new lawyer behind closed doors in an executive session. On Friday, they voted 3-2 to seek legal counsel on how to move forward with potentially putting a referendum to roll back the 34-percent property tax on the December ballot.

Chairman Emily Reynolds said they want to get this right during a pivotal time in Nashville. She expressed concerns about not just the cost of legal fees, but the election, which can cost anywhere between $800,000-$1 million dollars.

“There are various and different positions on this, so again to provide clarity and make sure the commission is getting this right, it seemed in the best interest of everyone to take a longer-term view if you will on this and seek counsel,” Reynolds said.

No word yet on whether or not another closed door executive session will be held.

If the election is approved, it will take place on December 15.

The commission’s next public meeting will be on October 6 at 3 p.m.

