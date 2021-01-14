Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers adjust hours of operation for winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

All assessment centers will now operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021. The centers will be closed on Monday Jan. 18, 2021 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

The assessment centers will also implement a cold weather community assessment center plan for days when opening all three assessment centers is not possible due to frigid temperatures, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Testing will be available at Nissan Stadium on extreme cold weather days while the former Kmart and Meharry Medical College locations are closed.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said the goal of the adjustment in operation hours is to protect the public, healthcare professionals and volunteers at the outdoor assessment centers during the coldest days of the coming months.

The operational times for the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers will still be subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College. The COVID 19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Community Assessment Centers are located at:

Nissan Stadium

Lot “N”

1 Titans Way

Nashville, TN 37213

Meharry Medical

918 21st Ave North

Nashville, TN 372

Former Kmart

2491 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37217