NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Clerk’s office is trying to help more people learn about ways to avoid the long lines at their office.

According to Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn, people line up before the doors even open. Their main office closed recently when 19 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Every day before 8 o’clock people are here waiting to access our services and we are here to serve the public,” Wynn said. “That’s what we want to do but we want to do it as efficiently as we can.”

The first people who went in to be served Thursday were in and out of the clerk’s office within a couple of minutes so Wynn said she feels their biggest challenge is the sheer volume of people coming in for services. She explained the average wait time can be 15 minutes or more right now, and recent elmination of the emissions test means more people are able to get tags.

“Our numbers have increased since the elimination of the emissions test and what that means is there are more cars that probably in the past wouldn’t have passed the emissions test that are now on the roads and we understand that,” Wynn said.

In 2020 during the same 6 month time frame they registered 197, 650 motor vehicles and this year it's been 230,800.

The clerk tells us most people can do their business with her office online or by mail for a minimal fee. She reminds the community they saved $9 when the emissions test was eliminated.

“If you’re going to renew by mail or online it’s either going to cost you $2 if you need a decal or $5 if you need a plate,” she explained. “So, take part of that $9 that you saved earlier in the year and spend that to renew by mail. We will mail you your plate. Last week we realized somebody got a plate within the week.”

New Davidson County residents do have to go to the clerk’s office in person. However, if you are an established Davidson County resident, you should have ways to avoid the line during the summer heat.

“I say to people, if 101 people are moving here a day, at least 50% of those folks will have to access our services, you will run into them in line, those people have to come in the door to register their motor vehicle,” Wynn said. “What it will do is save you the time from standing in line with them.”

The clerk’s office says they have eight kiosks around the city people can also use. Many of those kiosks are stationed at library branches. The office also received funding in the new budget for new employees and is looking to hire four new clerks.

Check out their website and social media pages for more information.