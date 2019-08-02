David Briley, John Cooper headed towards runoff in Nashville Mayoral Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Citizens of Nashville showed up to the polls Thursday and made their voices heard about the direction they want the city to go.

Mayoral candidate John Cooper had the most votes out of all candidates, finishing in front of incumbent Mayor David Briley.

Polls in Davidson County closed at 7 p.m.

Briley said during a speech to his supporters that he looks forward to the next six weeks and wants to debate John Cooper in the runoff.

“I look forward to having a conversation with Councilman Cooper over the next six weeks, where we have a full-throated debate about what it means to move forward in the city of Nashville,” said Briley.

John Cooper led early and never gave up the lead. Briley trailed a close second and Carol Swain came in a very close third place.

Cooper spoke to his supporters after picking up the huge victory, saying he wants to support teachers, police, and firefighters with better pay.

“We want a town where educator pay and police and firefighter pay comes first. And infrastructure in your backyard comes first. And community development through human capital. That is what is progressive and what effective progressivism means,” said Cooper.

The runoff election is set for Sept. 12.

You can view the full results here.