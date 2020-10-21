Dave & Busters to layoff 100+ workers at Opry Mills location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dave and Busters plans to layoff more than 100 employees at its Opry Mills location.

The company notified the Department of Labor and Workforce Development of a permanent layoff effective November 8th that will impact 108 workers.

According to state labor officials, the employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The Northern Middle Workforce Development Area rapid response team has also been notified to work with the employer and impacted employees.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6335.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.