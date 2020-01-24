Daughter of Rutherford County mayor to lose insurance license, pay $23K amid investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, will have her insurance license revoked and pay $23,000 in fees as part of a settlement with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Kelsey Ketron was arrested in Nov. 2019 amid an ongoing fraud investigation involving the insurance company owned by her father. Indictments alleged the 29-year-old “engaged in certain fraudulent insurance acts” while acting as Vice President of Universal International Insurance, the Murfreesboro company owned by her father, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.

According to an Agreed Order provided Friday by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Kelsey Ketron agreed to a “voluntary revocation” of her Tennessee insurance producer license. She will also pay a total civil monetary penalty of $23,000, made in four equal installments, beginning no later than 45 days after the settlement.

The paperwork states Kelsey Ketron can not apply for an insurance producer license until the civil penalty is paid. She must also “cease and desist” from any activities that require a license.

Ketron faced at least 72 charges, including 30 counts of impersonation of a licensed professional, 14 counts of money laundering, 12 counts of aggravated perjury and eight counts of fraudulent insurance acts. She is also charged with multiple counts of theft and forgery.